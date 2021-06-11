Aadhaar for kids: How to apply Aadhaar Card for children below 5 years

Aadhaar for children: How to apply Aadhaar Card for children below 5 years



Aadhaar is a 12-digit distinctive identification quantity issued by the Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). An Aadhaar card serves as proof of id and handle throughout India. It’s an efficient doc to apply for vital paperwork like a passport and avail authorities schemes. Any particular person dwelling within the nation no matter age and gender is eligible for an Aadhar card, together with children.

As per the official web site, no biometrics might be recorded for candidates who’re lower than 5-years-old. The applicant could have to replace their Aadhaar as soon as he/she turns 5 and 15. Until then, the kid’s Aadhaar might be linked to the Aadhaar of the dad and mom or authorized guardians. Therefore, earlier than making use of for Aadhaar for children, the dad and mom or authorized guardians should maintain a legitimate Aadhaar card.

Nonetheless, there are separate processes and documentation for children below the age of 5 and for children between the ages of 5 years to 15 years. Here’s a step-by-step information you’ll be able to comply with to apply for an Aadhaar Card for children below the age of 5 years.

The process of making use of for an Aadhar card for children will be performed fully offline; nonetheless, you may also go surfing as effectively. However, visiting an Aadhaar enrollment centre is compulsory in each circumstances. So, you’ll be able to e-book an appointment on-line after which go to the Aadhaar centre or you’ll be able to go instantly to the Aadhaar centre.

Right here is how to apply for an Aadhaar card for children below 5 years(*5*)

Step 1: First, go to the UIDAI official web site, uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on My Aadhaar> Get Aadhaar>Ebook an Appointment.

Step 3: On the brand new display screen, choose metropolis and site from the drop-down.

Step 4: After choosing, click on on Proceed to Ebook Appointment.

Step 5: On the subsequent web page, enter your cell quantity and Captcha Code.

Step 6: An OTP might be despatched to you for verification. Enter the OTP and Submit.

Step 7: Subsequent, on the appointment particulars web page, enter all of your Aadhaar particulars and private info.

Step 8: After that, select a date and time as per your selection.

Step 9: Go to the Aadhaar enrollment centre (as per the appointment schedule).

Remember to carry all of the required paperwork and the reference quantity together with a printout of the shape to the middle with you on the date of the appointment. Take a reference quantity together with the paperwork.

The Aadhaar officer will confirm all of the paperwork. Solely the {photograph} of the kid applicant might be taken and no biometric information is taken in the course of the course of. After you have efficiently submitted the Baal Aadhaar utility type, you’ll obtain an acknowledgement slip containing the enrollment quantity. You should use the slip for monitoring your enrollment standing.

