Aadhaar hackathon 2021 begins created special portal youth from across the country will be involved in it

Aadhaar Hackathon 2021 by UIDAI: UIDAI is organizing ‘Aadhaar Hackathon 2021’ from 28 October 2021 to 31 October 2021 to celebrate the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and promote the culture of innovation amongst the youth of India. UIDAI has created a special portal for this. any of the UIDAI https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/. You can get complete information by visiting the portal. All sessions will be through webinars.

The hackathon consists of a number of problematic topics categorized under two broad themes i.e. enrollment and certification. UIDAI has so far received over 2700 registrations from engineering students in the last few days. This in itself explains the inclination of the young mind to solve the real life challenges before the people. The participation includes students from all categories of engineering institutions i.e. IITs, NITs and NIRF and several top ranked colleges from all corners of the country – from eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir in the north.

Regarding innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that “Innovation is not just a word or an event. It is a continuous process. You can do something new only when you understand a problem and try to find a solution to it. We must go to the root of the problem and find out-of-the-box solutions. In an age where knowledge is power, innovation is the driver of growth.”

UIDAI has launched ‘Aadhaar Hackathon-2021’ to enhance people’s experience on these guiding lines and to enhance the way they interface with enrollment and authentication software platforms through technological innovations.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI said, “As Aadhaar is already empowering residents, I wish these participants all the best and look forward to our young innovators, as the building pillars of ‘New India’. Will come to the fore Also will present some excellent approach-solutions to further strengthen the existing ‘Aadhaar infrastructure’. This will ultimately enable the common people to get maximum benefit of the services related to ‘Aadhaar’.”

The UIDAI team is also conducting online interactive sessions on a daily basis to assist the youth. These sessions essentially consist of problem description, UIDAI API and product details. These sessions have been appreciated by the young participants.