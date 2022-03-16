Aadhar Card Download download adhar card download online adhar card download

Aadhar Card Download

The Aadhaar card serves as both residential proof and identification proof. After the completion of the enrolment process, individuals can download the E-Aadhaar card from the official website of UIDAI and print it for further use. Your e-Aadhaar is a password-protected electronic copy of your Aadhaar and is digitally signed by an authority of the UIDAI.

This electronic copy is as valid as the physical copy of the Aadhaar as per the Aadhaar Act.

To download this password-protected document, you need to visit: https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/

The video guide can also help you to download e-Aadhaar in simple steps.

1. Download Your e-Aadhaar by Using Your Aadhaar Number

Download Aadhaar Using Your Aadhaar Number

If you have already been issued an Aadhaar Card and have your Aadhaar number, you can download your e-Aadhaar by following these steps:

Link: https://uidai.gov.in/ Click on ‘Download Aadhaar’ Under ‘My Aadhaar’

Enter your 12-digit UID (1234/1234/1234).

Click the checkbox if you want a masked Aadhaar *. If not, do not select the checkbox.

Enter the captcha provided.

Once that is done, either select ‘Send OTP’ ** or ‘Enter a TOTP’ ***.

Enter the OTP or TOTP details and proceed to download your e-Aadhaar.

Note:

*: The masked Aadhaar option allows you to mask or cover your Aadhaar number in the e-Aadhaar that you are looking to adhar card download.

**: If you select this option, a one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile number.

***: A TOTP is a temporary one-time password which is valid only for 30 seconds. It is 8 digits long and is a unique string of digits for every user. This number is generated by the validation server and the token generation app, which is the mAadhaar mobile application in this case.

Know more about the steps to download an e-aadhaar with aadhaar number in detail.

2. Download Your e-Aadhaar by Using Your Enrolment ID (EID).

Download e-Aadhaar using Enrolment ID.

To download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar Card, you can also use your enrolment ID. The steps to follow are:.

Enter your 14-digit ENO.

Right next to the ENO option, you will find a calendar. Select this calendar to enter the 14-digit date-time stamp that is printed on your enrolment slip.

If you wish to download a masked Aadhaar, then select the checkbox for the same. Do not select the checkbox otherwise.

Enter the captcha details provided.

Select ‘Send OTP’ or ‘Enter a TOTP’.

Submit the OTP or TOTP details.

Download your e-Aadhaar.

3. Download Your e-Aadhaar by Using Virtual ID (VID).

Download e-Aadhaar using Virtual ID.

To download your e-Aadhaar using your VID, these are the steps that need to be followed:.

Enter your 16-digit VID number.

Select the checkbox if you want a masked Aadhaar.

Enter the captcha provided.

Select ‘Send OTP’ or ‘Enter a TOTP’.

Submit the OTP or TOTP details.

Download your e-Aadhaar.

4. Download Your e-Aadhaar by Using Your Name and Date of Birth.

If you do not have or seemed to have misplaced your Enrolment ID (EID), you can retrieve it using your name, date of birth, and phone number/email address.

Download Aadhaar with Enrolment ID (EID).

adhar card download – Once you retrieve the number, you can download your e-Aadhaar. Here are the steps to follow:.

Visit “https://resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid” Retreive Lost or Forgotten EID/UID page on UIDAI’s website.

Select the button for ‘Enrolment ID (EID)’.

Enter your full name as provided when you applied for your Aadhaar card.

Enter your mobile number (ensure that this number is the one you provided at the time of enrolment).

You can alternatively provide your registered email address.

Enter the captcha provided.

Select ‘Send OTP’ or ‘Send TOTP’.

Enter the OTP or TOTP.

You will then receive your EID.

Take note of this number and visit https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/#/ download aadhaar webpage.

Follow the steps described earlier under the heading ‘Steps to Download Your e-Aadhaar Using Your Enrolment ID (EID)’.

Know more about the steps to download aadhaar with name and date of birth in detail.

5. Download Your Aadhaar Card via the mAadhaar App.

mAadhaar is the official mobile application for Aadhaar.

You can download your e-Aadhaar on the mAadhaar app and access your Aadhaar whenever you need.

Here’s how you can log into and download your mAadhaar on app:.

Log into the app.

If you have already added your mobile number to your Aadhaar at the time of enrolment, you can download your Aadhaar card.

You will receive an SMS with an OTP on your registered mobile number. This OPT will be automatically read by the app. As such, you can not manually enter the OTP.

You can add up to three profiles (such as those of your family members) on one device, provided all profiles have the same mobile number as their registered mobile number (I.e., on their Aadhaar).

6. Download Your Aadhaar Card via DigiLocker.

to adhar card download Another mobile application you can use to download your Aadhaar card is DigiLocker. This mobile application is by the Government of India and is aimed at bringing about paperless governance under the Government’s Digital India section.

Downloading your Aadhaar on DigiLocker is quite simple. Here are the steps to follow:.

Download the application and sign in.

Select a partner and document that you are looking for. In this case, it would be UIDAI.

Select the dropdown and click ‘Aadhar’.

You will then be required to enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number.

adhar card download and Once downloaded, your Aadhar card will appear under the ‘Issued’ section of the app.

You can go ahead and use this digitally verified copy of your Aadhaar card.

Note: To download your Aadhaar using DigiLocker, you will have to first make sure that you have registered your mobile number with your Aadhaar card at the time of enrolment.

7. Download Your Aadhaar Card via UMANG.

Download Aadhaar from UMANG App for adhar card download.

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), UMANG is a step taken by the Government to make e-governance mobile first.

This app allows you to access e-Governance services from central, state, and local bodies and agencies across India. The app is integrated with digital India services such as Aadhaar and DigiLocker for adhar card download.

Here’s how you can download your Aadhaar card on UMANG:.

To adhar card download Register and log into your account.

Navigate to ‘All Services’ and select ‘Aadhaar Card’.

Select ‘View Aadhaar Card from DigiLocker’.

You will be redirected to the DigiLocker home page. Register or sign in to DigiLocker.

If you are registering on DigiLocker, make sure your mobile number has already been registered with Aadhaar.

You can then view your Aadhaar Card on the app via DigiLocker.

How to Print Your Aadhaar Card.

Once you have downloaded your e-Aadhaar, to print it, you will need to follow these steps:.

Your e-Aadhaar is a ‘pdf’ file. So, you will need to open it using any pdf reader (such as Adobe Acrobat or Microsoft Edge).

Enter the password. Your password will be the first four letters of your name (in caps) followed by the year of your birth in the format YYYY.

For example, if your name is Amith Kumar and your date of birth is 8/6/1984, your password will be ‘AMIT1984’.

Once the file is opened, select the ‘Print’ option, choose the number of copies you would like to print, and hit ‘Print’.

Note: Make sure that your device is connected to a printer. If you do not have a printer, you can save the file on a portable device or send yourself an email and print it from a computer that is connected to a printer.

Before you use any of these methods to download your Aadhaar card, make sure that you have the required information with you.

FAQ’s on Aadhaar Card Download or adhar card download.

From which website can a resident download the e-Aadhaar? Residents can download the e-Aadhaar from https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/faadhaar/ or https://uidai.gov.in/.

What is the e-Aadhaar password?

On what software can I open the e-Aadhaar? The e-Aadhaar can be viewed on Adobe Reader. You can install the software by visiting https://get.adobe.com/reader/. Where can I download the m-Aadhaar app from? The m-Aadhaar app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Aadhaar Disclaimer.