Aadhar Card download even without registered mobile number read process here

16 seconds ago
Till now, users had to have a registered mobile number to download the Aadhar card. Aadhar card can be downloaded even if your registered phone number is not nearby.

Indian citizens can now download Aadhar card from the official website of UIDAI even without a registered mobile number. The name of the government organization that provides Aadhaar card number is UIDAI, by visiting its website, Aadhaar related work can be done sitting at home.

The importance of Aadhar card is not hidden from anyone. It is also necessary for opening a bank account, getting vehicle registration, home loan. This is why it is so important to have access to Aadhaar both online and offline.

Earlier, users had to have a registered mobile number to download the Aadhar card. Aadhar card can be downloaded even if your registered phone number is not nearby. Let us know its complete process.

how to download aadhar card

, Visit the official website of UIDAI.

, Select ‘My Aadhaar’ option from the home page. After that click on the menu given on the top right side.

, , Click on ‘Order Aadhaar Reprint’ given on ‘My Aadhaar’.

, After that enter the Aadhaar number or Virtual Identification Number (VID).

, After that enter the captcha and proceed.

, To download the card without mobile number, you have to click on the option ‘My mobile number is not registered’.

, OTP will come on the alternate number, only after entering which the user will get the option of preview.


