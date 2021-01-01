Aadhar Card: Haryana News: ‘Aadhar Card is not a valid document to prove age …’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the Aadhaar card cannot be used as proof of age. Details of documents are not sought while applying for the 12-digit Unique Identity Development Authority of India (UIDAI), the court said.The decision was taken by High Court Justice Anmol Ratan Singh while hearing a petition filed by a loving couple in Haryana’s Jind district who had fled their home. The court also directed the state authorities to find out the exact age of the girl and take legal action if found wrong.

“There is no concrete evidence of the age of the two petitioners other than the Aadhaar card,” the court said. No documents are required when applying for Aadhaar or issuance. In such cases, Aadhar card cannot be considered as proof of age. If a girl is found to be a minor under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2006, appropriate action will be taken under Section 15.

However, the court has directed the Jind police to protect the couple. In this case, the loving couple married on August 26 against the wishes of Wood’s family. He approached the court, requesting freedom and protection from family and relatives.