Aadhar Card: How valid is e-Aadhaar and what are the things needed for it? know everything here

Aadhar card has become an essential document. It is needed everywhere for identification and other work. It is also used in getting income and residence certificate from the bank. In such a situation, many people do not have a hard copy of the Aadhar card, in today’s time they use e-Aadhaar. Due to which there are different types of questions in the minds of people that how valid is e-Aadhaar? Is it used in any government work or other work or not? Here we will tell you about all these information.

What is e-Aadhaar

As per the information given on the UIDAI website, e-Aadhaar card is valid in the same way as a hard copy of your Aadhar card. Since it is accessed digitally through the Internet, hence it is called e-Aadhaar. E-Aadhaar can also be called a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar. It is digitally signed by the competent authority of UIDAI. If you want to download it then you can get it by visiting https://uidai.gov.in/ or https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in link.

You can check its validity by visiting this link

As per the Aadhaar Act, e-Aadhaar is equally valid like a physical copy of Aadhaar for all purposes. It can be accepted everywhere, where there is digital work. You can keep the hard copy of Aadhaar as well as the copy of e-Aadhaar. Want to know more about the validity of e-Aadhaar then you should check this link https://uidai.gov.in/images/uidai_om_on_e_aadhaar_validity.pdf.

What are the things needed to get e-Aadhaar

If the e-Aadhaar card is required anywhere and you want to get it, then you must first have the enrollment number or Aadhaar number. Also must have a registered mobile number. You have to provide the full address of your place of residence.

can be downloaded like this

If you want to download it then you can use its Enrollment Number or Aadhar Number. With full name and pin code. OTP is received on the mobile number registered in this download process. Residents can also use TOTP to download e-Aadhaar instead of OTP.

