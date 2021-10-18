Aadhar Card Update: Do you know that a postman going home can also do this work related to Aadhaar, know details

A door-to-door postman does many things other than the post office, out of which the postman can do many things related to your Aadhar card. If you do not know about this, then let us tell you that now you can easily update your mobile number in Aadhaar card from your home without going to the Aadhaar center or without any kind of problem, this work will come to your home. The postman can do it. Apart from this, if you want to make any kind of improvement in it, then with the help of post master, you can get it rectified from the post office.

In a tweet, Ministry of Communications said, “IPPB Online has launched a service to update mobile number in Aadhaar as Registrar of UIDAI. So that now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by postman at his doorstep. For this, India Post Payments and UIDAI will allow the mobile number to be updated by the postman.

UIDAI said that this will further ease the facilities available to the people. With this, now you will not have to go to the service center to update the mobile number in Aadhaar. Once the mobile number is updated, many Aadhaar related works can be done online. Along with this, one can also take advantage of many government welfare services. As of March 31, 2021, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India.

On the other hand, if you want to take advantage of more services related to Aadhaar from the post office, then you should know that the post office also works like an Aadhaar service center. From updating Aadhar to issuing a new Aadhar card, the work is done here. Here one can apply for his Aadhar card. If there is no Aadhar service center and post office near you, then you can do many things related to Aadhar card by going online. While making corrections in the Aadhar card, keep in mind that you should not make mistakes again and again.