aadhar card update: how many sim purchase in one aadhaar card

aadhar card update: The usefulness of aadhar card is not hidden from anyone in India. Along with government services, Aadhar card is also required for taking sim of telecom. For this we always keep our aadhar card safe, but do you know how many sims or say how many mobile numbers can be bought from one aadhar card.

When we asked the question of how many SIMs can be purchased from 1 Aadhar card, by calling the customer care of Reliance Jio, the executive on the other side of the phone has told that a person can take maximum 7 SIM i.e. mobile number from his Aadhar. Let us tell you that till a few years ago it used to take a long time to buy a new SIM and activate it. But now after removing the SIM from the Aadhar card, the SIM starts on the same day.

You can check yourself how many numbers are already registered on one Aadhaar

Going to get a new SIM from Aadhar card, but you do not know how many SIMs have been removed with the help of an Aadhar card, so today we are going to tell you about such a way, with the help of which you can sit at home. You can know how many SIMs have been removed on your Aadhaar.

For this one has to visit TAF COP Consumer Portal, which service is completely free. It belongs to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). By typing your mobile number on it and then entering OTP, you can check how many mobile numbers are registered with one Aadhaar. Let’s know the complete process.

how to check mobile number add in aadhar card

To check the registered mobile number of Aadhar card, first of all, open the browser on the phone, tablet, laptop or computer. After that type TAF COP Consumer Portal (https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/) in the search bar. After this, enter your mobile number will be seen written in the middle on the screen, type your number on it. After that click on Request OTP, after that enter the OTP that will come on the phone. After this the information about the registered mobile number on your ID will appear on the screen.



Any number that you do not use and you do not even know when it was removed from the number on the screen, then you can report it. To report, click on the box next to the phone number. After that you can report that number by clicking on report. Keep in mind that before closing the website, logout yourself, the option of which is given on the screen.





