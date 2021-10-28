Aadhar e-KYC will work to open an account in Atal Pension Yojana, know the complete process

Soon, those who want to open Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account can complete their Aadhaar KYC process using their Aadhaar details. Presently, to become an APY member, the physical visit to the bank branch is done through net banking or any other digital mode provided by the APY service provider. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) announced the launch of this facility through a circular on October 27, 2021. In order to further enhance the outreach and simplify the process of membership, as per the PFRDA circular, the CRA (Central Recordkeeping Agency) will make available digital on boarding as an additional option through Aadhaar e-KYC. Aadhaar XML based on boarding has already been made available. This process is completely paperless.

How will the process work?

Information such as Aadhaar details, demographic information, pension amount, mode of payment, spouse/nominee’s name and bank account details etc. received from potential customers through e-KYC technology framework as per the circular. All this information will be shared with the banks of the banks in which the subscribers have opened their savings accounts. Out of which auto debit will be done for the specified amount/mode based on the guaranteed pension amount chosen by the subscriber. After the opening of the APY account, subsequent servicing will be offered to the customers by the respective APY service provider.

Thus, to ease the process of subscribing to APY, PFRDA has asked all APY Service Provider Banks to provide e-APY link on their respective corporate website for the benefit of their customers. Further, CRAs have been advised to engage with all APY service providers for system-level integration so that e-KYC based APY on-boarding and consent framework for Aadhaar seeding can be made available at the earliest.

Linking Aadhaar-APY Accounts

All APY accounts are to be linked with Aadhaar number, for which CRA will facilitate Aadhaar linking of existing APY customers through proper consent mechanism. In addition, APY service providers may also collect Aadhaar details with appropriate consent from their affiliated customers, which will be shared with the CRA as per the circular.

What is APY?

Atal Pension Yojana was launched by the government on 1 June 2015 to provide social security to those working in the unorganized sectors. The scheme provides monthly pension of Rs.1,000/Rs.2,000/Rs.3,000/Rs.4,000/Rs.5,000 from the age of 60 years. You have to make monthly contributions based on the fixed amount of monthly pension chosen by you.

