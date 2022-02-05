Aadhar proof of your citizenship? Know what the Law Minister said on this question in the Lok Sabha

The central government has made it mandatory to link Aadhar card and PAN card. It has been made mandatory to link these two important documents by 31 March 2022. At the same time, EPFO ​​has also made it mandatory to link Aadhaar in PF account.

Aadhar card has become an essential document for identification. Aadhaar has become necessary to take advantage of bank or any government scheme. But while answering a question in Parliament, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Aadhaar card is not a proof of citizenship. In such a situation, those who consider the Aadhar card as a proof of citizenship have got the answer. Because Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that the one who does not have Aadhar card is also an Indian.

Congress MPs had asked the question – In Parliament, Congress members K Muraleedhan, Benny Behanan, TN Prathapan and A Chellakumar asked a written question whether Aadhaar card certifies citizenship. In his written reply, the Law Minister gave a detailed argument and said that the Supreme Court’s decision on the petition of Justice KS Puttaswamy proves that the Aadhaar card is not a proof of citizenship.

PVC Aadhar Card – UIDAI has also started the facility of making PVC Aadhar card instead of paper Aadhar card. Which can be made by paying a fee of Rs 50. If you also want to convert your Aadhar card to PVC Aadhar, then you can apply online for this by visiting the nearest service center or Aadhar website.

PVC base made in the market is not valid – UIDAI had recently shared a post on its Twitter handle and told that, some people have got PVC Aadhar card prepared from the market. which is not valid. Because this PVC Aadhar card does not have security features.