AAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for 29 Sr Assistant posts till August 31 at aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2021: Airport Authority of India, has released a notification on its official website to fill 29 vacancies. According to the notification, these 29 vacancies are for the posts of Senior Assistant. The last date to apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 is August 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AAI Recruitment 2021 through the official website aai.aero.

AAI Recruitment 2021 will fill NE-6 level vacancies through departmental examinations of Eastern Region. According to the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2021, interested candidates can apply through ‘Proper Channel’ and submit their application. Candidates have to fill a form which is given along with the official notice.

There are 14 vacancies for Senior Assistant (Operations), 6 vacancies for Senior Assistant (Finance) and 9 vacancies for Senior Assistant (Electronics). The selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 36,000 to Rs 1,10,000. For full details of pay scale candidates refer official notification.

AAI Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Airport Authority of India at aai.aero.

Step 2: AAI Recruitment 2021 for Sr. Click on “Assistant posts” notification.

Step 3: Download the form given in the notification and fill all the details carefully.

STEP 4: Candidates may send this filled form through email to [email protected] followed by hard copy of the same through speed post to DPC Cell, HRM Department, Regional Headquarters (Eastern Region), Kolkata on 31st August , can be sent on or before 2021.

AAI Recruitment 2021 for Senior Assistant posts will end on 31st August. Candidates should note that no application will be accepted after that.