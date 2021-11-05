Aaj Tak Debate In Dangal Show BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and TMC member Manojit Mandal clashed

There was a debate on the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ show ‘Dangal’, in which BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and TMC member Manojit Mandal clashed.

Inflation is a major issue in the country. People are very much worried about the effect of inflation. Opposition parties also keep targeting the government on this issue.

Actually the anchor of the show Chitra Tripathi told the TMC leader that why does Mamta didi not deduct VAT? On this, Manojit Mandal said that we had reduced Rs 2 in June itself after the election.

Targeting the BJP, Mandal said that there is a saying in Bengali that you cook fish in fish oil. You take from here and you give from there. He said that people are losing their lives here and you talk sweetly.

On this, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that there is a VAT of Rs 25 in Bengal, reduce it. On this, Mandal said that it is still very less. On this Bhatia said that in UP it is Rs.21 and in Uttarakhand it is Rs.20, you also deduct Rs.5.

Gaurav said that after the debate is over here, he will go to Mamta Banerjee and say that Didi do not rob West Bengal.

Professor and economist Jagdish Shetigar was also present in this debate. He gave his views on the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the relief given by the government.

He said that if the price of petrol and diesel increases in the international market, then its price also increases in the country. Apart from this, when the value of rupee falls, it has an effect on petrol and diesel.

On getting relief in prices by the Center, he said that this decision is a big step. This is a big relief for the common man but it is short term as different states have different VAT rates. Right now there is relief immediately, but tomorrow if the price increases in the international market, then it will increase the prices in the states too.