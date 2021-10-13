Aaj Tak Debate Show: Referring to Rakesh Tikait’s statement, Anjana Om Kashyap asked Congress Leader Rohan Gupta- Will you say something? Referring to Rakesh Tikait’s statement, Anjana Om Kashyap spoke to the Congress leader

Rakesh Tikait has said that he does not consider the alleged lynching of BJP workers during the Lakhimpur violence as wrong. Anjana Om Kashyap questioned the Congress leader regarding his statement.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that he does not consider the alleged lynching of BJP workers during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as wrong. He said that a convoy of vehicles trampled four farmers in Lakhimpur. In response, two BJP workers were killed and they do not consider those involved as criminals. His statement has been criticized by many. In the debate show of Aaj Tak, Anjana Om Kashyap questioned Congress leader Rohan Gupta regarding this statement of Rakesh Tikait.

In the debate show, ‘Dangal’, Anjana Om Kashyap told Rohan Gupta, ‘Rakesh Tikait was at the India Today Conclave and he was directly denying that other people were lynched there. Those who came out of the car were beaten to death.. full video. Was saying that murder case should not be registered in him. Will you say something about him that Rakesh Tikait said wrong and his saying is against the constitution and the law of the country? He was defending those people who thrashed people to death in broad daylight.

To his question, the Congress leader replied, ‘Not at all. The work of law and order belongs to the state government, regardless of which party it belongs to. I don’t want to speak in that. Death of all…. Interrupting them, Anjana Om Kashyap again asked, ‘No.. No, should a murder case be registered or not?’ When Rohan Gupta said that it should be so, Kashyap said, ‘So tell that Rakesh Tikait said it wrong.’

Rohan Gupta agreed with his words and said, ‘Murder is murder. Totally wrong. I am saying that whoever died in it, all the culprits should be prosecuted. If everyone takes the law into their own hands, then this is the country, there is no Bermuda Triangle which BJP is trying to create. It is very sad.

He further said, ‘If the government was sensitive on the very first day, there was an arrest, then where would any party have got a chance to go and sit there? Our leader (Priyanka Gandhi) was arrested after that there was pressure and when there was no other way out, she was arrested. The issue is that even in such a serious matter, it is shameful if the government has to work under pressure.