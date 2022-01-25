Aaj Tak news channel anchor asked Rakesh Tikait about the UP elections he mentioned Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait often makes statements regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. During an interview with a TV channel, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked Tikait a question about Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan from Kairana. To which Rakesh Tikait said that PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also fled.

Actually this interview was happening on Aaj Tak news channel. in which the anchor Rakesh Tikait Asked about the UP elections, what do you understand by going there? What are you telling people going there? Tikait replied, ‘We had gone to Rajasthan also, tell this also. Wherever there is a problem with the farmers, we will go there.

Said this on UP elections : Rakesh Tikait Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections He said that since few days it has been seen that political parties are talking about Jinnah, Hindu and Muslim. Which the public does not want to hear. They have come only as government guests in the UP elections, so do not go towards them. They Home Minister Amit Shah Referring to it, he said that he is distributing pamphlets from door to door after going to Kairana.

BJP alleges that Nahid Hassan Like people had provoked people. Because of that migration increased. What is your opinion on this? On this, he reiterated his point that their issues are only Hindus and Muslims. Pakistan was also in his list but he left for some reason. Out of this they are looking for votes. Along with this, he said whether Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have not migrated.

Nahid Hassan ticket SP fixed? : Rakesh Tikait said in response that there are not many such Nahid Hasan in this country. BJP is only making it an issue. He further said that development will become an issue in the UP elections and they should work on it. Earlier this formula has been successful but now it will not happen.