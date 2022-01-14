Aaj Tak news channel show Halla Bol Congress Ragini Nayak took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi Amit Shah Keshav Prasad Maurya regarding UP elections anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked about Priyanka Gandhi

Throughout a TV debate, Ragini Nayak took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi and House Minister Amit Shah regarding the UP elections by a tune. .

Earlier than the UP meeting elections, three ministers and several other MLAs mentioned goodbye to the BJP. Aaj Tak news channel’s program ‘Halla Bol’ was being debated on all these matters. By which spokesperson Ragini Nayak took a jibe at Union Minister Amit Shah by listening to a tune, and anchor Anjana Om Kashyap mentioned that why is Abdullah loopy in Begani Shaadi? Congress spokesperson replied to this.

The truth is, on this debate, the anchor asked Ragini Nayak, “Many BJP leaders are fleeing. Is Congress on this combat?” In response to this, Ragini mentioned – Simply because the drowning has the help of straws, equally the BJP has the help of faith. Their leaders are migrating not solely from Uttar Pradesh but in addition in lots of different states.

Taking her level ahead, Ragini mentioned, “The best way their leaders are leaving the celebration. Accordingly, I really feel that for the final 3 days, PM Narendra Modi, House Minister Amit Shah, who is known as so referred to as Chanakya… should have been sitting or singing a tune.. Know the place my chief has gone.. Gaya ji.. afraid of dropping whereas in BJP ji.. obtained off the sinking ship.

Ragini Nayak additional took a jibe at UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and mentioned – His situation is so dangerous that the leaders are usually not even selecting up his cellphone. On the one hand they’re corresponding on Twitter and on the opposite they’re telling their coin to be false. On this tune of his, the anchor mentioned – Yeh To Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana.. In UP, nobody is even trying in direction of Congress. All of the leaders are going with Akhilesh?

In response to this, Ragini Nayak mentioned – Congress shouldn’t be in energy in UP for the final 30 years however we’ve got made a new starting. Congress is speaking about ladies and youth. He additional praised Priyanka Gandhi by a poem and mentioned, “Years of years in UP, ghoom-ghoom, obstacle-disruptions ko chu-chum, cum dhoop-gham, water-stone, Priyanka and Congress got here some extra sparkle. Luck would not sleep all day, let’s examine what occurs subsequent.