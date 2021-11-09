Aaj Tak, Sambit Patra On Live Debate: Deal Modi ji, probe should be ours – Congress leaders got angry on Sambit Patra during the debate on Rafale – Deal Modi ji, probe should be ours

Reflecting on Sambit Patra in the debate, Pawan Kheda said- ‘Sambit ji is saying that Atal ji’s government was corrupt, because between 2000 and 2004 crores of rupees were given to Sushil Gupta. So are you posthumously calling Sambit ji Atal ji corrupt?’

In the live debate of Aaj Tak, a heated argument broke out between BJP leader Sambit Patra and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. Congress leaders started counting their points one by one against the Modi government regarding the alleged scam in Rafale. This debate was also retweeted by Delhi Pradesh Congress Seva Dal. Also wrote in the caption – ‘CBI had documents, so why did the investigating agencies not investigate? Why did the Modi government remove the no corruption clause, why buy Rafale at high prices without tender? How to get confidential documents to the commission agent? Why is Modi ji running away from investigation? Listen to the answer of the questions from Pawan Kheda ji-‘

Pawan Kheda started saying- ‘Why are we demanding JPC? Because UPA had brought no corruption clause in this deal. Who removed? PM Modi himself intervened and said that remove the no corruption clause. Meaning, there should not be a corruption clause, remove this clause.

The Congress spokesperson further said- ‘We are talking about buying an aircraft worth 526 crores, which Modi ji is buying for 1670 crores, that too without tender. We were buying with tender. Modi ji buy aircraft without tender, buy 526 things for 1670 crores, remove no corruption clause modi ji, deal with Modi ji’s government and investigation should be ours? Wow you sir brought such a big logic.

Questioning Sambit Patra, Pawan Keda asked- ‘The Enforcement Directorate had raided Sushen Gupta in 2019, don’t you have the details of the papers recovered in it? In 2015, the Indian Negotiation team had a mutual conversation, then whose government was Modi ji’s. He further said- ‘Eurofighter writes a confidential letter to late Arun Jaitley ji, it was recovered by the ED at Sushen Gupta’s place. Under Narendra Modi’s government. Today is November 9, 2021, where is the investigation?’

