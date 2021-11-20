aajtak anchor anjana om kashyap asked question about pm modi announcement to withdraw farm laws farmer leader rakesh tikait replied – You always used to look at this government with suspicion, what would you say now? – Anjana Om Kashyap started asking Rakesh Tikait; see

During a conversation on a TV channel, when Rakesh Tikait was asked that Prime Minister Modi has decided to withdraw all three laws. How much do you have faith in this decision? So in response, Rakesh Tikait said that he has started after a year. If started, it should yield fruitful results.

When the anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, while talking to the news channel Aaj Tak after the announcement of the repeal of the Agriculture Act, you always used to look at this government with suspicion… you used to say don’t vote for BJP. …we will campaign against BJP in UP. In response to this, Rakesh Tikait said that first you get it implemented. Have you got the paper now? Let the paper be found, let it be returned.

At the same time, when he was asked when the movement would end, he said that the government should sit and talk and give it the final touch.

Let us inform that after Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of the Agriculture Act, Rakesh Tikait reacted saying that the agitation will not be withdrawn immediately. Rakesh Tikait wrote in his tweet that the agitation will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when agricultural laws will be repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the countrymen on the occasion of Gurpurab, decided to repeal all three agriculture laws and form a committee on MSP and other issues. Prime Minister Modi said on Friday that he could not properly explain the three agricultural laws to the farmers of the country. Therefore, they will withdraw all three agricultural laws and in the coming Parliament session it will be withdrawn constitutionally.