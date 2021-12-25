aajtak Journalist asked question to Anupriya Patel that your Ideas meet with Samajwadi Party central minister replied

Before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the issue of caste census is also dominating in the state. Along with the opposition parties, BJP’s ally Apna Dal is also demanding a caste census. During a TV program, when Apna Dal chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel was asked about the same issue that your views are similar to those of the Samajwadi Party, is there anything wrong? In response to this, Anupriya Patel said that this is a broad topic, I do not understand from where the talk of connecting one party to another is coming.

During the program organized on Aaj Tak news channel, the anchor asked the question to Union Minister Anupriya Patel that your demand for caste census matches with that of Samajwadi Party, is there anything wrong. In response, Anupriya Patel said that this is a matter of wider national interest. More or less all the political classes with different streams are in favor of it as caste census has not been conducted in the country after 1931. The caste nature of Indian society cannot be rejected in politics because the basis of the structure of our society is the caste system.

Further, Anupriya Patel said that if the caste census is being talked about openly, then it is the need of the country. A large section of the Bharatiya Janata Party is also in its favor. The Backward Classes Commission is also in support of this. The atmosphere is building in its favor and it has to happen sometime or the other.

After this, the anchor asked the question and said that Omprakash Rajbhar is saying that castes are being seen as vote banks and focus is being done on that only to cater to specific castes. On this, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said that caste cannot be turned away. Understanding the caste system of the country, we have to collect authentic data of different castes, sub-castes so that the benefits of government schemes can be delivered in an accurate way.

Let us inform that Anupriya Patel has many times demanded to conduct caste census from public forum. Not only this, BJP’s ally JDU has also raised the demand for caste census. The caste census was conducted for the first time in the country in 1931. After this it was also done in 2011 but its report was not made public. The government had refused to make this report public, citing several shortcomings.