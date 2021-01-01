Aakash Chopra targets England, batsmen other than Root just asked to fill the vacancy

Former India opener Akash Chopra has targeted the current England squad. “There is a lack of quality in the England squad, especially in the batting department,” Chopra said.

England have announced their squad for the third Test of the series against India at Headingley. David Malan and Shakib Mahmood have been named in the squad, while Dom Sibley and Jack Crowley have been left out.

Reviewing the England squad on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that all the batsmen except Joe Root are just filling the seats in the squad.

He said: ‘Although there are many options, the focus of the England team is not on points but on numbers. Only one batsman has that quality and that is Joe Root. When it comes to Test matches, the rest of the batsmen are just completing the numbers. Especially at a time when India have a great bowling attack.

Cricketer-critic Chopra has said that England’s batsmen are struggling in the face of Indian bowling. He continued, ‘This is true. Whether you like it or not England are on their knees in the batting department.

The fast bowlers of the Indian team have, of course, put England’s batting on their backs. The dominance of Indian fast bowlers can be gauged from the fact that Indian fast bowlers have taken 39 out of 40 wickets in England. At the same time, the rest of the wicket has fallen due to a run.

