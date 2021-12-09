Aaliyah Hadid Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Bio, Pics, Net Worth, feet



Actress & Glamour Model Aaliyah Hadid was born on 19 October 1995 in Sanford, North Carolina, United States of America. Aaliyah Hadid age 25 years as of August 2021. She completed her graduation in Sanford, North Carolina, USA. At the age of 19, She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $350k- $550k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Aaliyah Hadid is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Aliyah Hadid is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 166k followers on Instagram. Aaliya Hadid has over 355K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Aaliyah Hadid Age 25 Years (as of August 2021) Date of Birth 19 October 1995 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $350k- $550k USD Career Start and End 2014 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Alliyah Hadid Hometown Sanford, North Carolina, United States of America Place of Birth Sanford, North Carolina, United States of America Current City Los Angeles, CA, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 6 in (168 cm) Weight 112 lbs (51 kg) Figure Size 32D-24-36 Bra Size 32D Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Libra Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality American Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @Liyahloversinc (166k Followers)

@liyahloversinc (20k Followers) Twitter @Aaliyahhadidxo (355k Followers) Facebook @ Aaliyahhadid (k Followers) TikTok @ Aaliyahhadid (k Followers) Snapchat @ Aaliya Hadid Reddit @ Aalyah Hadid Videos @ Aliyah Hadid Official Website None Movies None Awards None

Who is Aaliyah Hadid? & her Career

Aaliyah Hadid has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, she kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Aliyah Hadid’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. Alliyah Hadid became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 166k followers on Instagram and 355k followers on Twitter as of August 2021. Aaliya Hadid earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Aaliyah Hadid Net Worth

Aaliyah Hadid earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Aliyah Hadid did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $350k- $550k USD annually.

Aliyah Hadid has big fan followers on Instagram (166k Followers), Twitter (355k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Aliya Hadid shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

Aaliyah Hadid Family

Aaliyah Hadid’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

