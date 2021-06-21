Aaliyah Kashyap asked father Anurag Kashyap questions on pregnancy

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap remains in the headlines for his films. At the same time, his daughter Alia Kashyap is also in a lot of discussions these days. It has often been seen that Alia talks openly about her personal life on social media. Alia also has her own YouTube channel. Where she shares things related to her personal life with fans. Recently Alia has posted a video. In which she is seen spending time with her father. Along with this, he also did many things with his father Anurag.





Alia’s father Anurag Kashyap’s question about boyfriend

Alia Kashyap posted a video on the occasion of Father’s Day. In which she was seen asking Papa Anurag Kashyap questions about his attitude about himself. In the video, Alia asked her father many questions about her American boyfriend Shane Gregoire. To which Anurag Kashyap gave the answer very brilliantly. When Alia asked a question about boyfriend, Anurag Kashyap told that he likes Shane. Anurag told daughter Alia that ‘Although he likes all his friends, but he has a very good choice about boys.

Shane is a very spiritual, calm person. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap said that Shane has a lot of specialness which is not even in 40 years old men. Regarding Shane, Anurag Kashyap also said that he lives together in trouble. Which is good enough.’

Anurag Kashyap spoke on daughter’s pregnancy

Alia asked Papa Anurag a question about her pregnancy. Alia said that if she ever becomes pregnant and if she comes and tells her about this, then what will be her reaction. Responding to this, Anurag said that he will first see and then ask him what you want, and then whatever you want. Whatever you want to do, I will do there. Anurag says as you know.

Anurag Kashyap gave a suspenseful answer

Aaliya further asks what will he expect and say? Responding to which Anurag says that ‘she will decide your choice, she will accept it. Anurag Kashyap says making suspense in response, I will tell you absolutely that there will be a price to be paid for this, but after this I will still be there. This video of social media Alia Kashyap is becoming increasingly viral.