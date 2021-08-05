Aaliyah’s Music Will Finally Be Streaming. What Took So Long?

For years, this has been one of music’s most notable and confusing absences: the majority of Aaliyah, the groundbreaking R&B singer of the 1990s and early 2000s, has been absent from the services. digital – making the work of one of the most influential pop stars of recent decades largely invisible, and robbing her of a proper legacy. The singer, whose full name was Aaliyah Haughton, died in a plane crash in 2001 at the age of 22.

But on Thursday came a surprise announcement that her music will be hitting streaming platforms soon, starting with her second album, “One in a Million” (1996), on August 20.

Fans, including Cardi B, celebrated online. But Aaliyah’s music return remains difficult, with a battle still ongoing between her succession and the music impresario who signed her as a teenager and retains control of most of her catalog. Here is an overview of its long unavailability on the services that dominate music consumption today.

What music is coming out now?

Blackground Records, founded by producer Barry Hankerson – Aaliyah’s uncle – has announced that it will re-release 17 albums from its catalog over the next two months, on streaming services as well as on CD and vinyl. They include the bulk of Aaliyah’s production – her studio albums “One in a Million” and “Aaliyah”, as well as the soundtrack “Romeo Must Die” and two posthumous collections – as well as albums by Timbaland, Toni Braxton. , JoJo and Tank.