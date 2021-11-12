Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates- Punjab

A total of 20 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party had won in the 2017 assembly elections. However, 6 of these MLAs left the party and tickets of 4 MLAs were cut.

Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. There are names of 10 people in this list, which includes the names of all the 10 sitting MLAs including the Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema.

In this list of AAP, Jaikishan Rodi from Garhshankar, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Manjit Singh from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Principal Budhram from Budhlada, Harpal Singh Cheema from Dibra, Aman from Sunam Arora is the name of Gurmeet Singh Meet Hair from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mahil Kalan.

Significantly, in the 2017 assembly elections in Punjab, the Congress got 77 seats out of 117, after which the Congress government was formed there. During this, the Aam Aadmi Party got 20 seats here.

Let us tell you that keeping in mind the assembly elections, AAP is fully active in Punjab. Recently, senior Congress leader Raman Behl had joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He belongs to Majha region.

Raman Bahl has been the chairman of Punjab State Sub Ordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSSB). Before him, IG Kunwar Pratap has also joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP is also focusing a lot on Punjab elections. Recently, CM Kejriwal had met traders in Jalandhar. During this, he had said that all the old laws would be fixed. During this, he had said one more thing that he does not want money from industrialists. If industrialists guarantee employment, we will solve their problems.

Kejriwal had also appealed to the farmers and laborers of Punjab not to get disheartened by the crop failure due to any reason and not to commit suicide. During this, he had said that after April 1, 2022, farmers and laborers of Punjab will not be forced to commit suicide.