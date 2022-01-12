Aam Aadmi Party has high hopes from four states, volunteers will be deployed

After the announcement of the dates for the state elections within the nation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has additionally intensified the preparations. In these states, the AAP is transferring forward on the premise of the Delhi mannequin and in different states, free services haven’t been made its essential weapon. Now the celebration will quickly put together volunteers for the most important four states, who will serve for 30 consecutive days in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

This time the Election Fee has additionally made it clear that the principle hyperlink of marketing campaign will be social media. After this resolution, AAP has began this new initiative. In response to the celebration, by way of social media, the general public will be related to the mannequin of Delhi and on the identical traces an attraction will be made to vote within the upcoming elections. The celebration has already linked its marketing campaign by way of social media to the polling to be held on February 14 and it’s being described as a win-win deal for the celebration, because the Aam Aadmi Party was fashioned on at the present time itself.

The AAP has made four fronts its weapon within the poll-bound states. These embrace good schooling for kids, alternatives for employment, good hospitals and security of girls. On the identical time, within the state of Punjab, the celebration is within the fray for the event mannequin. The celebration claims that the political events that got here within the final years have stopped the event of Punjab. Then again, the celebration has already put forth its girls card for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Underneath this, the celebration has introduced monetary help of 1 thousand rupees each month to girls above the age of 18 years after the formation of the federal government within the state. Nevertheless, the celebration’s free schemes are being attacked by different events. On which the AAP celebration has intensified its assaults on social media, whereas surrounding these events.

This initiative has began from Uttarakhand and within the coming days related communication by way of social media goes to be performed in different states of the nation as effectively. It has been began by senior celebration chief and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The celebration is claiming that it will give monetary help of 1 crore rupees to the troopers martyred within the service of the nation and so they will additionally be given a spot in authorities jobs.