Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh divorce after 9 years of marriage | Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh divorced after 9 years of marriage

Will not give any official statement Both Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh keep their personal lives very secure and it is believed that neither of them will confirm the news of their divorce. It has been a long time since this divorce and before that both were living separately for a long time. Both have moved on in their personal lives. dated for seven years Aamir and Sanjeeda's relationship started with friendship. Their friendship progressed slowly. However, in an interview, Aamir told that he was also afraid of the idea of ​​marriage. The two dated each other for seven years but during this time no one could even know that they were dating each other. Both of them got married in 2012, whose very beautiful pictures are available on the internet.

Revealed in Nach Baliye

In 2007, Aamir and Sanjeeda participated in Nach Baliye Season 3 as a couple and officially sealed their relationship. Before this, both were dating for a year. The two got married six years after winning Nach Baliye. Their chemistry in Nach Baliye was well-liked by the fans. Both of them competed with Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Abhishek to win this season of Nach Baliye.

daughter born by surrogacy

The rift in the relationship between Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda started in the middle of 2019. What was the reason for their separation, it did not come out, but there are reports that their daughter was born through surrogacy and after three to four months, their relationship started souring. However, both of them never reacted to the reports of rift.

different stock photos

Aamir and Sanjeeda shared their pictures with their daughter on their Instagram account when Ayra turned one year old. That’s when the news of the couple’s separation came out as both of them did not share any picture together with the daughter. Ayra lives separately with both Aamir and Sanjeeda.

Grandma takes care

Aamir Ali often shares pictures and videos with Ayra. In these pictures, Aamir’s mother is seen taking care of Ayra. Ayra is also often seen spending time with her grandmother, whose glimpse is visible on Aamir’s Instagram. If we talk about work, then Aamir Ali appeared in the web series Black Widow in 2020, while on TV he appeared in the serial named Navrangi Re in 2019 which was closed very quickly.



