Aamir Ali with Remo D’Souza: Aamir Ali dancing with Remo D’Souza on Urvashi song Pre-Immersion Festival Video: Video: Ganpati dances with Aamir Ali Remo before immersion
Industry friends are having a lot of fun with this video of the two. We will tell you that Aamir and Sanjeeda became parents by surrogacy in early 2020. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh got married in 2012. Aamir and Sanjeeda dated each other for 7 years before getting married. In 2019, when the two decided to separate for some reason, their fans were shocked.
Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack last year, after which his wife rushed him to the hospital. He was in the gym when Remo complained of chest pains. However, after a few days of treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.
#Aamir #Ali #Remo #DSouza #Aamir #Ali #dancing #Remo #DSouza #Urvashi #song #PreImmersion #Festival #Video #Video #Ganpati #dances #Aamir #Ali #Remo #immersion
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.