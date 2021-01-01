Aamir Ali with Remo D’Souza: Aamir Ali dancing with Remo D’Souza on Urvashi song Pre-Immersion Festival Video: Video: Ganpati dances with Aamir Ali Remo before immersion

At this time, the entire Bollywood and TV industry seems to be immersed in Ganpati Utsav. Many stars immerse Bappa after a day and a half of worship. Normally everyone is seen dancing on drum beats in front of Ganapati, but Remo D’Souza and Aamir Ali have danced to the song ‘Urvashi’ of Lord God in front of Bappa.

This funny video has been shared by Aamir Ali on Instagram. Sharing this, he wrote in the caption – This should be the celebration before the immersion. In this video, the two are seen dancing to the song ‘Urvashi’ from ‘Humse Hai Mukabala’. After this, both of them are seen dancing to this song in front of Bappa in a funny style.





Industry friends are having a lot of fun with this video of the two. We will tell you that Aamir and Sanjeeda became parents by surrogacy in early 2020. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh got married in 2012. Aamir and Sanjeeda dated each other for 7 years before getting married. In 2019, when the two decided to separate for some reason, their fans were shocked.

Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack last year, after which his wife rushed him to the hospital. He was in the gym when Remo complained of chest pains. However, after a few days of treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.