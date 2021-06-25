Aamir Khan Also Became Intensely Intimate With Pooja Bedi

New Delhi. Talking about superstar Aamir Khan, who is called Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, this artist has never been fascinated by films. Due to the success of every film, the filmmakers have been preferring to take him in their film. Recently, 23 years have been completed since the release of Aamir Khan’s film Ghulam. The film was a blockbuster at the box office by earning Rs 24 crores. The film also starred Rani Mukerji.

Well, Aamir Khan has worked with many big actresses, but there was such an actress with whom she used to lose her sweat while working, an anecdote of which is becoming quite viral on social media. This anecdote is from the film terror itself during the terror. When Aamir Khan had to work hard to give a kissing scene.

Pooja Bedi, who was one of the bold actresses of the 80s, was working in Aamir Khan’s film ‘Jo Jeeta Wo Sikandar’. Which was her first film with Aamir. In this film, both of them had to do a small kissing scene. But both were feeling very uncomfortable about the kissing scene.

In an interview, Pooja Bedi had told – I had a cameo in the film Terror Hi Terror. In this scene, a love making scene was being filmed between me and Aamir Khan. Aamir had not given a kissing scene before. And this scene was to be filmed in front of 100 people. But amidst all this, Aamir Khan’s condition had become very bad. That he was not able to give this scene.

After this the makers made both of them sit in a room. So that they can understand each other better. For a long time, both of us sat silent in the room. Later Aamir Khan looked at me and said let’s play chess. And thus began the conversation between us. And this scene was completed with great ease.

