Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Got Divorced

New Delhi. Aamir Khan, popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, has given a big blow to his fans. Aamir Khan soon got divorced from his second wife Kiran Rao. Aamir and Kiran Rao have shared a joint statement about the news of divorce. After which there has been a stir in the industry and social media.

AAMIR KHAN – KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA — taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021

Aamir Khan-Kiran Divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for almost 15 years. Both were considered to be the best couple in B-town. The huge statement of Aamir and Kiran’s talaq has been shared by famous film critic Taran Adarsh ​​on his social media account. In this statement, Aamir and Kiran write that we have shared 15 years of experience from life. We were happy, laughed, and this relationship continued to grow on trust, respect, and love.

At the same time, we are going to start a new chapter of our life. In which we will live not as husband and wife but as co-parents and each other’s family. It has been told at the end of the post that some time ago both of them had decided to separate and now both are separated.

Will take care of son together

In this post, Aamir and Kiran Rao have also written about their son Azad. In which both say that both of them will be good parents for their son Azad. Together they will raise their son together. They will also work together in films, Paani Foundation and other projects. In this statement, Aamir and Kiran thanked their family and friends for supporting and understanding the relationship.

He said that without him he would not have been able to take such a big decision. We wish the blessings of our well wishers and hope that like us, you too will take this divorce not as an end but as the beginning of a new journey. Thank you Kiran and Aamir.

‘Dangal’ name was associated with girl

By the way, let us tell you that some time ago the name of Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Aamir Khan was being added. The news of their affair had shocked everyone. Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen together in the film ‘Dangal’. Aamir played the role of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s father in the film.

Aamir’s first wife was Reena Dutta

Let us tell you that in the year 2005, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao. Before Kiran, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in the year 1986. Aamir Khan has two children with Reena, Junaid and Aira Khan. Talking about the actor’s work front, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ which is expected to release on Christmas this year.