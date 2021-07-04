Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao share video after divorce announcement, says they are happy | After the divorce announcement, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao themselves revealed the truth of their relationship, said in the video- We are very happy

New Delhi: The news of Divorce Announcement of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao surprised everyone. As soon as the fans got this news, their senses were blown away. Fans did not understand how this happened. Now Aamir and Kiran have made a special video for their fans, in which both are seen telling the truth of their relationship. Both clearly said that they are happy with their decision.

Aamir said these things

In this video, Aamir Khan said, ‘You people must have felt sad, would not have liked it, must have been shocked. All we want to say is that we are both very happy and we are one family. There has been a change in our relationship, both of us are with each other, so you guys will never think like this. Paani Foundation is like Azad for us, just like our son Azad. That’s why we will always be family and you guys pray for us, pray so that we will be happy.

Aamir-Kiran seen together

Both Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are seen sitting together in the video. There seems to be a good and friendly relationship between the two. Both have said these things before the start of any program. Both became a part of the program through Zoom video.

Both had said about divorce

Let us tell you, about the divorce announcement of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, both of them have shared the matter of divorce among the people on the previous day itself. Both have also told that they will work together professionally. Also, will do co-parenting of his son. Both say that it should not be seen as an end, but as a new beginning.

These things were said in the joint statement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao said in their joint statement, ‘In these 15 beautiful years together we shared the experiences, joy and laughter of a lifetime and our relationship has only been filled with trust, respect and love. . Now we are going to start a new chapter in our life. Now not as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family to each other. We started a planned separation sometime back and now feel comfortable giving it a formal look, we will live like a family even though we are apart. We are dedicated parents to our son Azad, whom we will raise together. We will also continue to work as a collaborator on films, Paani Foundation and other projects.

Also read: After father’s divorce announcement, Aamir Khan’s daughter posted, fans immersed in thought

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to