Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Spotted Together Laal Singh Chaddha Film Set after Divorce | Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunited after divorce, picture from the sets of the film surfaced

New Delhi: Aamir Khan recently came into the discussion about the news of his divorce. After the divorce, Aamir has become busy in the shooting of his film and at this time his ex-wife Kiran Rao was also seen with him. Now this photo is going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to separate from each other after 15 years of marriage. Since then, the personal life of Aamir Khan has once again become a topic of discussion among the people. After the announcement of divorce, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, the film star had left for Ladakh for shooting with the team of his film. Now a picture of film stars Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao has surfaced on social media.

This picture of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, which surfaced for the first time after divorce, has intensified a stir on social media. In this picture, Aamir Khan is seen in army uniform. While ex-wife Kiran Rao is also seen posing with him.

South film actress Samantha Akkineni jumped with joy after seeing this picture of Naga Chaitanya with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The actress immediately re-posted this picture of her husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. Also commenting on this picture of Naga Chaitanya with Aamir Khan, the actress wrote, ‘Ye, Yeh, Yeh, thank you.’

Let us inform that Naga Chaitanya, son of South superstar Nagarjuna, is making his Bollywood debut with this film being produced under the production of Aamir Khan. Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of Aamir Khan’s friend in the film.

