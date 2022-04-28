Aamir Khan brings his ‘Kahaani’ in front of everyone, Laal Singh Chaddha’s first song released! Aamir Khan brought his ‘story’ in front of everyone

Videos of Aamir Khan, popularly known as Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, have taken the internet by storm while talking about a big story. In such a situation, seeing the enthusiasm of the audience, the makers have finally uncovered the secret of this story. Actually, this is the first song ‘Kahaani’ from the actor’s much-awaited film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, which has been released.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the most awaited films of the year and is finally all set to hit the theaters across the country on 11th August 2022.

After delivering one stellar blockbuster to the Indian audience, Aamir Khan Productions is all set to bring a heartwarming story with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a talented ensemble cast. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

While its screenplay has been written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The album Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by music maestro Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song ‘Kahaani’ with his voice by Mohan Kannan, which sums up the film beautifully and in a nutshell, enthralls the audience about the film. Introducing.

Interestingly, in this game changing move, Aamir Khan has opted not to release the video of the song, rather he has just released the audio, so that the audience’s attention goes towards the original protagonist of the song – the music itself and the team. Which has brought all the parts together.

Thus the actor-producer has decided to put the composers and the film’s music on center stage in the hope of not only highlighting the music industry at large and their efforts, but also giving the audience a taste of the visuals and their original essence without getting mixed up. allowed to enjoy these tracks. Talking on this Aamir Khan says, “I really believe that Laal Singh Chaddha’s songs are the soul of the film, and this album has some of the best songs of my career.

It was a very deliberate decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, singers and technicians in the limelight, as not only do they deserve to be in the spotlight but the music also deserves its credit. I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to his music, to which the team has put their heart and soul.

Singer Mohan Kannan of ‘Kahaani’ believes that the story, or “Feather Song”, as it is internally referred to, is a beautiful composition by Pritam and written by the incomparable Amitabha Bhattacharya, as I read it. Entered Pritam’s studio for the song, everyone has told me how excited they are about the song and the way it came out.

I’m so glad I got a chance to sing it, and everyone couldn’t even wait to hear it. I am also very excited about the unique promotional ideas of Aamir Khan Productions which piques everyone’s curiosity till the release.. and that the release is very unique in itself.

The songs are going to be available only on audio formats for some time, so people can listen to them the way they are meant to be heard, without adding any visuals or distracting from the song. I hope everyone enjoys this song and I have managed to justify the lyrics and composition to the best of my ability.

