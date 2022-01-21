Aamir Khan confirms ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to lock horns with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ at the box office | Aamir Khan confirms, ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be released on Baisakhi 2022 only; The clash with KGF is final!

Aamir Khan confirms ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to lock horns with ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ at the box office | Aamir Khan confirms, ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be released on Baisakhi 2022 solely; The clash with KGF is ultimate!
Lal Singh Chaddha
Shot at over 100 areas throughout India, this love story spans completely different time intervals of Lal Singh Chaddha’s journey.
‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Paramount Photos and will launch in cinemas throughout the world on the event of Baisakhi on April 14, 2022.
bollywood debut of naga chaitanya
South’s celebrity Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Naga is enjoying Aamir Khan’s buddy in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. This character was supplied to Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi earlier than Naga Chaitanya. However due to some motive he couldn’t be part of this movie.
Forrest Gump remake
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. His story revolves round a personality named Forrest Gump, who might not be totally developed in his mind. However there are a lot of turning factors in his life, the place he proves himself to be the greatest and strikes ahead.. and turns into a historic man.
The story of the movie is glorious.. However what actor Tom Hank has achieved in the function of Forrest Gump is thought-about a milestone.
followers are ready
This is Aamir Khan’s subsequent movie after Thugs of Hindostan. So, Aamir and his followers are very enthusiastic about it. Aamir stated, I’ve all the time discovered Forrest Gump to be movie. This is a movie to watch with the complete household.
50 years journey
Allow us to inform you, the story of the movie begins in 1968 with the childhood of the predominant character and ends in the 12 months 2018. Due to this fact, some particular historic occasions that occurred in India throughout this era have been included in the movie.
Aamir Khan will be seen in several appears to be like
Aamir Khan will be seen in many alternative appears to be like on this movie to present completely different time frames. Lots of his photos have been leaked from the units of the movie, which followers are excited to see.