Aamir Khan cried watching Jhund and reviews the film, calls it one of the Amitabh Bachchan’s greatest | Aamir Khan cried after watching ‘Jhund’ – giving review, said one of Amitabh Bachchan’s best films – Video
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
Nagraj Manjule’s film ‘Jhund’ starring Amitabh Bachchan is releasing in theaters on March 4. The film has been making a lot of headlines since its trailer and songs. Ahead of its release in theatres, Aamir Khan saw Mangalwal along with the makers and team of the film at a private screening and gave his feedback.
Mr Perfectionist had tears in his eyes after watching the film. The makers have released a video of Aamir Khan’s reaction, where he is seen praising the entire team of the film. He says- “It’s a very good film. I think I got the first time standing ovation in private screening. I have no words to say.”
‘Jhund’ movie review – Amitabh Bachchan and his team shine in Nagraj Manjule’s powerful sports drama
Aamir further said- “The emotion that you have captured in the boys and girls of India is unbelievable. And the work done by the children is also unbelievable. What is the film, yaar.. Fantastic film. It is very unique, I don’t know. How did you make it out of you guys.”
While praising the film, Aamir Khan said that it is not easy to impress a genius filmmaker like Nagraj Manjule. But, after the amazing film that he has made, the respect for the entire team of ‘Jhund’ has increased in his mind.
Director’s Compliment
Aamir Khan praised director Nagraj Manjule, “The spirit that is captured in the film does not come from logic. After watching the film, I wake up with a spirit. And this film cannot leave me. It is a surprise.” It’s a film.”
one of amitabh bachchan best movies
Aamir Khan also praised Amitabh Bachchan’s performance and called the film one of the best films of his career. “What has Bachchan saab done? He has done a lot of films in his career. And this ‘Jhund’ is one of his best films,” he added.
Jhund is associated with Aamir Khan
The film Jhund is based on the life of a Nagpur-based sports professor, Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. Aamir Khan did an episode of his show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ on her. If sources are to be believed, it was Aamir who advised the makers to approach Amitabh Bachchan.
Invited the whole team to his house
Jhund made Aamir’s heart so happy that he even invited the film’s football team and other actors to his house. Had a conversation with him there.. After this Aamir introduced his son Azad Rao to everyone.
-
Ayra posted a cute picture with Aamir Khan and boyfriend, viral on social media!
-
6 biggest box office clashes of 2022 including Aamir Khan vs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan vs Tiger Shroff
-
Kangana Ranaut wants Karan Johar and Aamir Khan to be jailed, spoke at ‘Lock Up’ trailer launch!
-
Salman Khan left the cameo of Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha, Prem was going to be made for the 16th time in his career
-
Raksha Bandhan Vs Laal Singh Chaddha: Akshay Kumar – Aamir will clash for the fourth time at the box office, the score is 2 – 1
-
Aamir Khan again changed the release date of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ – thanked the ‘Adipurush’ team, clashed with Akshay Kumar
-
Aamir Khan confirms, ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be released on Baisakhi 2022 only; The clash with KGF is final!
-
Aamir Khan to visit America to show ‘The Forest Gump’ star Tom Hanks to Laal Singh Chaddha?
-
Aamir Khan’s daughter is troubled by increasing weight, kept fast for 15 days to reduce 20 kg
-
’83’ becomes Ranveer Singh’s 6th 100 crore film – Huge clash with Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan
-
Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya will have a blast in Laal Singh Chaddha, will this new pair be famous!
-
Rakesh Sharma biopic ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha’ has not been closed, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan had rejected
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Aamir Khan cried after watching Jhund in a special screening and reviews the film. He calls it one of the Amitabh Bachchan’s greatest film and said, I don’t have words, it is such an unique film.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.