Aamir Khan cried watching Jhund and reviews the film, calls it one of the Amitabh Bachchan’s greatest | Aamir Khan cried after watching ‘Jhund’ – giving review, said one of Amitabh Bachchan’s best films – Video

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Nagraj Manjule’s film ‘Jhund’ starring Amitabh Bachchan is releasing in theaters on March 4. The film has been making a lot of headlines since its trailer and songs. Ahead of its release in theatres, Aamir Khan saw Mangalwal along with the makers and team of the film at a private screening and gave his feedback.

Mr Perfectionist had tears in his eyes after watching the film. The makers have released a video of Aamir Khan’s reaction, where he is seen praising the entire team of the film. He says- “It’s a very good film. I think I got the first time standing ovation in private screening. I have no words to say.”

‘Jhund’ movie review – Amitabh Bachchan and his team shine in Nagraj Manjule’s powerful sports drama

Aamir further said- “The emotion that you have captured in the boys and girls of India is unbelievable. And the work done by the children is also unbelievable. What is the film, yaar.. Fantastic film. It is very unique, I don’t know. How did you make it out of you guys.”

While praising the film, Aamir Khan said that it is not easy to impress a genius filmmaker like Nagraj Manjule. But, after the amazing film that he has made, the respect for the entire team of ‘Jhund’ has increased in his mind.