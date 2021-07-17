Aamir Khan Daughter Ira Khan Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

New Delhi. While Aamir Khan is in the news for divorcing his wife Kiran Rao, his daughter Ayra Khan is in discussion about his romance. Daughter Ayra Khan may not have stepped into the film industry, but due to her stylish look, she is often in the public eye. The pictures of her bold look often create a buzz on the internet. Ayra Khan is dating her personal trainer Nupur Shikhare these days. Pictures of these two can often be seen being shared on social media.

Recently, Ayra Khan has shared pictures with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, in which she is seen romancing. Ayra Khan is once again in discussion about this picture.

share photo with boyfriend

In the pictures going viral, Aira is seen lovingly hugging Nupur. Both are seen in casual look. While sharing this picture, Ira has written in the caption – “Kitna Dramebaaz Hai” Users have started trolling after seeing this caption of Aira. And also writing different types of comments.

Nupur has been introduced to mother Reena Dutta

Let us tell you that before this, Aira Khan had said some things about the pronunciation of her name, in which she said that people know her by the name of Ira, while her name is Ayra, for this she had also threatened that if anyone knows her. Calling the name wrongly, they will impose a fine on him. Talking about Aira’s relationship with Nupur, then the discussions about the romance of these people are not hidden from anyone. Even his mother Reena Dutta knows about it.