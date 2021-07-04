Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan does confusing post after kiran rao and aamir divorce announcement | After father’s divorce announcement, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan posted, fans stunned

New Delhi: The news of Divorce Announcement of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao surprised everyone. As soon as the fans got this news, their senses were blown away. Fans did not understand how this happened. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao issued a joint statement informing people about their plans to get divorced. Shortly after this, Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan has shared a social media post.

Aira shared the post

Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Aira Khan shared a picture of herself in her Instagram story shortly after the news of the divorce came to light. Aira Khan is seen lying down in this picture. Aira has taken a selfie lying on the bed, in which she is wearing a blue colored tank top.

Aira confused the fans

Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan wrote in the caption of the picture, ‘Next review tomorrow! What’s going to happen next?’ This post of Aira has not escaped the eyes of social media users. Many people have started speculating about what Aira is talking about. Many fans of Aira are also seeing it by linking it to the divorce of Aamir and Kiran Rao. At the same time, many people are asking the reason for Aira’s appearance.

A post that went viral before

By the way, what Ira Khan wants to say in this post, only she would know better. At the same time, the job of netizens is to speculate. Let me tell you, even a few days ago, a social media post of Aamir Khan’s daughter became increasingly viral. She did that post for her boyfriend. She posted the special moments spent with her boyfriend in a video on Sanjo’s social media.

Aamir and Kiran said these things

Talking about the divorce announcement of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, both of them have shared the matter of divorce among the people on the previous day itself. Both have also told that they will work together professionally. Also, will do co-parenting of his son. Both say that it should not be seen as an end, but as a new beginning.

