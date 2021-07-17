Aamir Khan Daughter Ira Khan Shared Romantic Photos with Boyfriend Nupur Shikare | Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares romantic photos, calls her boyfriend a drama]

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan is very active on social media. Recently, Ayra has shared some photos, in which her romantic style is being seen.

Ayra shared photos

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ayra Khan has shared some pictures on social media. She is seen having a lot of fun with Ayra’s boyfriend Nupur Shikare. Both are also posing with each other in a romantic style. He has put his hand around Ayra Khan’s neck and he is seen having fun.

Told the boyfriend Dramebaaz

While sharing the photo, Ayra Khan wrote, ‘What a drama it is.’ Ayra’s friends and fans are commenting funny on this. Ayra Khan made her relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikare public on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. He wrote on Promise Day, ‘It is a matter of pride for me to promise with you. You are my valentine. After this, he also shared many pictures on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

About Ayra Khan

Nupur Shikari and Ayra Khan can often be seen sharing pictures with each other on social media. The two often work out together. Apart from this, both also do food reviews together. Let us tell you, Ayra Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Ayra also has a brother named Junaid. Junaid wants to become an actor. Wherein Ayra wants to become a director. Recently he directed a play, in which Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech played an important role.

