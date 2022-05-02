Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan talk about anxiety depression on her Instagram post. Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan shares her Instagram post on anxiety depression

I have anxiety attacks

Ayra Way wrote on her Instagram that I have started having anxiety attacks. I feel restless from within. I cry and have fits. This is too terrifying. This is the difference between panic and panic attacks, anxiety vs anxiety attacks.

I don’t know what is panic attack

Ayra has further written on her own illness, as far as I understand it, there is a psychological process in it. There is also increased palpitations, shortness of breath and further crying. Ayra has written that it feels as if doom has come. I don’t know what a panic attack is. Now it has become everyday. I have to tell this to the doctor and therapist.

I can’t figure out a way to stop it – Ayra Khan

Ayra said that I want to sleep. I am not able to do this. It doesn’t seem to stop. I talk to myself. But when the attack comes, I can’t figure out a way to stop it.

Nupur Shikre) and taking long breaths gives me great relief

Ayra has said that at the time of attack, talking to Popeye (Nupur Shikre) and taking long breaths gives me great relief. Remind that Ayra Khan and Nupur Shikhar are dating each other for a long time. At the same time, Ayra Khan is facing depression for the last 5 years. Recently Ayra Khan also shared a picture with her father Aamir Khan.