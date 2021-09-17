Aamir Khan Enjoy dinner with Ira Khan: Aamir Khan and Ira Khan Photo: Aamir Khan and Ira Khan were captured on camera by the paparazzi.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has recently completed the shooting schedule of his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ in Ladakh. Now Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday with his daughter Ira Khan. Meanwhile, the father and daughter (Aamir Khan and Ira Khan photos) were captured on camera by the paparazzi.

Aamir Khan had gone for dinner with his daughter Ira Khan at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. After that, both of them appeared outside the restaurant. Aamir Khan was wearing a T-shirt and pants. At the same time, Ira Khan was wearing a top and trousers. Besides, both of them were wearing masks. The two posed for a paparazzi and their photos are going viral on social media.





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan may not have stepped foot in film life but her dominance on social media remains. She keeps sharing photos and videos with her and boyfriend Nupur Shikhar every day. Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Speaking of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, this is the official remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forest Gump’. Apart from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will be seen in the lead roles. The film is set to release on Christmas Day this year.