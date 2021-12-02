Aamir Khan, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao celebrate son azad birthday watch video

News oi-Varsha Rani

Aamir Khan recently celebrated the birthday of his 10-year-old son Azad with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. A picture was also seen from the birthday party of son Azad. The pictures of this small birthday party went viral on social media.

Shortly before, Aamir and Kiran decided to part ways. Last July, the couple announced their separation after being together for more than 15 years. Both said that they are separating with all due respect but will continue to do son and work together as before.

A video has surfaced on social media assuming Azad’s birthday. In which Kiran is seen on one side and Aamir Khan on the other. Let us tell you that Aamir Khan has three children Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan.

Both Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have worked together for many films. Upcoming both is Laal Singh Chaddha movie. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha after a long time. Kareena Kapoor Khan will once again be seen in this film with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing on 14th April 2022 next year.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 16:44 [IST]