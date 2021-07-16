Aamir Khan Felt Jealous After Hearing the Name Of Ranbir Kapoor From Ex Wife Kiran Rao | Aamir Khan was terrified after hearing Ranbir Kapoor’s name from Kiran Rao’s mouth, said- I have to talk now

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao may have separated. But both are being spotted together even after divorce. Aamir and Kiran are in Ladakh these days and photos and videos are coming out from there.

Aamir irritated with Ranbir

Aamir Khan Ex Wife was very positive about his ex-wife Kiran Rao and this was revealed in Karan Johar’s show. Kiran Rao took Ranbir Kapoor’s name several times during the show, which shocked Aamir Khan and said that he will now have to talk to Ranbir Kapoor.

together even after divorce

Let us tell you, actors Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had given information about their divorce through social media. A video of both of them also surfaced, in which Aamir, holding Kiran’s hand, was seen making it clear that there is no rift in their relationship, both are still friends.

Aamir and Kiran’s video goes viral

After the announcement of the divorce of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Video, a dance video of these two is becoming increasingly viral. This video is from the sets of the film Lal Singh Chaddha. In the video, he is seen dancing wearing a traditional dress.

