Aamir Khan gave a funny reply to Ravi Shastri, said ‘The team I will be in will be lucky’

Aamir Khan gave a funny reply to Ravi Shastri, said ‘The team I will be in will be fortunate’

Lately Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. He has deliberate completely different actions for the promotion of the movie to additional enhance the anticipation among the many netizens. On this, from beginning the podcast #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan to the music album of the movie, it has created a lot of curiosity among the many viewers. Due to this, lately a video of Aamir Khan created panic on the web.

On this video, Aamir Khan was seen asking for a probability to play for one of many IPL groups. After which individuals obtained a matter to focus on as quickly because the video went viral. In such a state of affairs, Star Sports activities has uploaded a response video on its social media retaining Aamir Khan in the spot.

A information anchor of the channel requested Ravi Shastri if Amir has a probability in the upcoming IPL league, to which the previous Indian cricket coach replied, “He seems to be good in the nets.

Nevertheless, a while wants to be spent on his footwork. However he will get a probability in any team.” Reacting to this, Aamir Khan has now posted a funny video on his social media exhibiting his finest footwork.

Within the video, Aamir Khan makes use of his quick-witted sense of humour to say, “Ravi, I’m a little disenchanted, since you did not like my footwork. I guess you have not seen Lagaan. Now take a look at me once more.” . I assume he will be fortunate to be in each team I will be in. Advocate me nicely, it will be enjoyable”.

Story first revealed: Friday, Could 20, 2022, 17:20 [IST]