aamir khan got uncomfortable while shooting intense lovemaking scene

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi was considered one of the boldest and boldest actresses of the 90s. He played mostly bold characters in films. Pooja Bedi worked with Aamir Khan for the first time in the film Jo Jeeta Wo Sikandar. There was also a small kissing scene between the two in this film. Which was easily done by both. But the condition of both of them had deteriorated while doing a love making scene in the film ‘Terror Hi Terror’.

Aamir and Pooja gave kissing scene

Actually, in the year 1995, the film ‘Terror Hi Terror’ was released. The film also starred Aamir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Juhi Chawla and Rajinikanth. This film was directed by Dilip Shankar. In the 90s, the image of Aamir Khan had become that of the serial kisser of Bollywood. Because he had kissed his heroines in many films. Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi had a comfortable kissing scene in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. But during the love making scene in ‘Terror Hi Terror’, both became very uncomfortable.

Uncomfortable to shoot the scene

Talking about this, Pooja Bedi had said, ‘I did a film with Aamir which was named ‘Terror Hi Terror’. I had a guest appearance in the film. Me and Aamir had a full passionate lovemaking scene in the film. Which was more intense than the cute little kiss from the movie ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. However, that scene was removed due to the length of the film. Pooja Bedi further added, “After shooting the love making scene, both became very uncomfortable as we shot that scene in front of around 100 people from the unit. I still remember that after that both of us were made to sit in the same room. We both sat silent for a long time. After that Aamir looked at me and said let’s play chess. This is how we started talking.