Aamir Khan had bought a saree for Kareena Kapoor

When Bollywood actor Aamir Khan bought a saree for Kareena Kapoor. Throughout that point he had given cash to the weaver 4 instances the price of the sari.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is commonly seen lively on social media. Day by day she retains sharing her pictures or movies. Typically she is seen sharing pictures whereas having fun with her exercise movies together with her household. In the meantime, Kareena has now shared a throwback video of herself with actor Aamir Khan on her Instagram deal with. It may be seen on this video that Aamir Khan is seen shopping for a saree from the native weavers of Madhya Pradesh.

Kareena Kapoor has shared this video on her Instagram story. On this video, Aamir Khan may be heard saying that he desires to reward a saree to Kareena and as a substitute of the worth of Rs 6,500 which was the unique value of the saree, he desires to pay Rs 25,000 to the weaver as a result of They consider that that is the market worth. Kareena wrote within the caption with the video ‘Expensive reminiscences’.

Allow us to let you know that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will quickly be seen collectively of their upcoming movie ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. The discharge date of the movie has been modified a number of instances. On the identical time, the movie is all set to launch in theaters on April 14.

Speaking to PTI, Kareena Kapoor stated, “After 3 Idiots and Talaash, Aamir and I are very excited to return collectively. That is very particular and now we have labored very arduous. Particularly Aamir Khan, he has suffered a lot. It is a nice script and I hope it comes on display screen like that and everybody will find it irresistible’.

It’s price mentioning that Kareena Kapoor was pregnant when she was taking pictures for ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. On the identical time, a video was posted on the YouTube channel of Aamir Khan Fandom. Wherein he had earlier stated ‘When the remainder of the world was coping with Corona, we have been coping with Corona and Kareena, who was the actress of the movie. She was pregnant at the moment.