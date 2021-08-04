Aamir Khan Met Hrithik Roshan To Offer Him A Role In Rang De Basanti

Mumbai. It has been 15 years since director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ released. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and R Madhavan in the lead roles, was a box office hit. The popularity of all the actors of the film including Aamir had increased manifold. Do you know that the character of the film Karan Singhania played by Siddharth was earlier offered to many big stars including Hrithik Roshan. Mehra has revealed this in his autobiography ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’.

Offers made to Farhan, from Abhishek to Hrithik

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra writes in his book that Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan to Hrithik Roshan were approached for the role of Karan Singhania in this movie, but every famous actor refused to do this role. I first offered it to Farhan Akhtar. Till that time he had not acted in any film. He was one of the respected young directors. So when I offered him for this role, he was surprised. When I told Abhishek about the character, he too refused me.

Aamir sent to Hrithik’s house

Mehra has told in his book that Aamir Khan was sent to talk to Hrithik about the role. He writes, ‘I talked to Aamir about this and said that you should talk to Hrithik for the role of Karan Singhania. Aamir went to Hrithik’s house and said ‘the film is good, do it’. But Hrithik did not listen. Finally, a month back, South star Siddharth was signed. We saw his film ‘Boys’. It is because of the contribution of all the actors of the film that we were able to make such a wonderful film.