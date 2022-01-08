Aamir Khan & Naga Chaitanya’s jodi in Laal Singh Chaddha become as famous as Andaaz Apna Apna

While the audience, especially the fans of Aamir Khan are eagerly waiting for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, this new information related to the film will surely raise the anticipation and curiosity even more. So after watching the first cut of the film, the makers have liked the on-screen pairing of Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya and their performances to such an extent that they have decided to add more scenes between the actors in the film.

A source said, “After watching the first rush of the film, especially after watching the scenes of Aamir and Naga, the makers have been surprised with the way they have unfolded. Unanimously, filmmakers Advait Chandan and Writer Atul Kulkarni feels that Aamir and Naga’s on-screen chemistry is one of the biggest USPs of the film and hence decided to include more scenes of mutually actors which will benefit in making the film more interesting.

“It sounds really interesting! If on-set sources are to be believed, the Aamir-Naga pairing could be as famous as the Aamir-Salman Khan pair from the comedy classic Andaz Apna Apna. Taking this expectation even further. Last year, Aamir had revealed Sardar’s look with a turban, which was well received.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is directed by Advait Chandan, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios. Shot at over 100 locations across India, this love story spans different time periods of the journey of the Protagonists.’Lal Singh Chaddha’ Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and is produced by Paramount Pictures and will be released in cinemas worldwide on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14, 2022.

