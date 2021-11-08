Aamir Khan On Divorce With Reena: ‘I was in shock, that moment his call came…’ This was the condition of Aamir Khan after separating from his first wife

After superstar Aamir Khan divorced his first wife, he started keeping quiet. At that time the actor was going through ‘trauma’. Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in the year 2005 after divorcing his first wife Reena Dutta. Kiran and Aamir Khan met on the sets of the film ‘Lagaan’. At that time, for Aamir Khan, Kiran was just like a member of the unit.

In an interview, Aamir Khan had revealed that ‘I did not know him properly at that time. We had met only once or twice. When I saw his earrings, I really liked them and I told them that they are very good. So he said that if you want this everyday then it will not be possible. So I said hey we will get you new ones. Let me try it. So he gave me those earrings. I loved it when I wore those earrings. Kiran further told that ‘I could not find those earrings again’.

All this happened in Aamir’s life right after his divorce from Reena. Aamir Khan had told a Chinese news channel- ‘At that time I was going through a shock when Kiran’s call came to me. I spoke to Kiran. At that time we talked for about half an hour. When Kiran hung up the phone, the first thing that came out of my mouth was – Oh god, how good is feeling now. It felt good to talk to him. That thing started swirling in my mind that whenever I talk to him, I suddenly feel happy. (Aamir Khan: Once wrote a letter to his first wife with blood, later gave her the most expensive divorce of his time)

Aamir also revealed that Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta have one thing in common that they are both very strong women. Aamir had said- ‘I like strong women very much. My first wife Reena and my second wife Kiran are both very strong women. I like people who are strong in themselves.

Kiran Rao also revealed in Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan that – ‘Aamir was going through a bad phase at that time. In such a situation, his fit as a husband was a bit uncomfortable, he was divorced from his first wife. But later everything was fine. At that time it had become a fear that he did not want to lose his love in life. Aamir then jokingly said – I ask Kiran once a month if she is still attracted to him or does he ever think of leaving her.