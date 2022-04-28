Aamir Khan shares inspiring message for students appearing for board exams! Aamir Khan shares inspiring message for students appearing for board exams!

Aamir Khan is such an actor whose words reach the hearts of people. Be it through films or just a social media mention, Aamir Khan never misses an opportunity to keep the atmosphere positive. In such a situation, Perfectionist Aamir is often known for his Motivational Attitude. So recently Aamir Khan was seen on his social media sharing a memorable note for those students,

Those who are going to give their board exam soon. Aamir wrote in his motivational note for the students, “All the best to all the students who will appear for their exams soon! Give your best in this, and leave the rest… and remember… Ray Chachu, all is well! Love “

Let us tell you that films like Aamir Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and ‘3 Idiots’ have played a very important role in the life of a student and which symbolizes his awareness towards the student group.

On the workfront, Aamir Khan is currently busy with his film Lal Singh Chaddha and fans are waiting for his upcoming film. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be seen with Aamir Khan in this film.

Aamir Khan has not done any film for a long time and it is being said that he will bomb the box office with this film.

