Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha postpones release date, here’s the new release date | Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ postponed, fans wait for a long time!

50 years journey
Let us tell you, the story of the film starts in 1968 with the childhood of the main character and ends in the year 2018. Therefore, some special historical events that happened in India during this period have been included in the film.
Aamir Khan will be seen in different looks
Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed ‘Secret Superstar’. At the same time, the producers of the film are Aamir Khan and Viacom 18. Aamir Khan will be seen in many different looks in this film.
bollywood debut of naga chaitanya
South’s superstar Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Naga is playing Aamir Khan’s friend in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. This character was offered to Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi before Naga Chaitanya. But due to some reason he could not be a part of this film.
Forrest Gump remake
Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. His story revolves around a character named Forrest Gump, who may not be fully developed in his brain. But there are many turning points in his life, where he proves himself to be the best and moves forward.. and becomes a historical man.
The story of the film is excellent.. But what actor Tom Hank has done in the role of Forrest Gump is considered a milestone.
fans are waiting
This is Aamir Khan’s next film after Thugs of Hindostan. So, Aamir and his fans are very excited about it.
Aamir said, I have always found Forrest Gump to be a good film. This is a film to watch with the whole family. The music of the film is given by Pritam, while the lyricist is Amitabh Bhattacharya.
