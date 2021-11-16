Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha postpones release date, here’s the new release date | Aamir Khan- Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ postponed, fans wait for a long time!

50 years journey

Let us tell you, the story of the film starts in 1968 with the childhood of the main character and ends in the year 2018. Therefore, some special historical events that happened in India during this period have been included in the film.

Aamir Khan will be seen in different looks

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed ‘Secret Superstar’. At the same time, the producers of the film are Aamir Khan and Viacom 18. Aamir Khan will be seen in many different looks in this film.

bollywood debut of naga chaitanya

South’s superstar Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with this film. Naga is playing Aamir Khan’s friend in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. This character was offered to Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi before Naga Chaitanya. But due to some reason he could not be a part of this film.

Forrest Gump remake

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. His story revolves around a character named Forrest Gump, who may not be fully developed in his brain. But there are many turning points in his life, where he proves himself to be the best and moves forward.. and becomes a historical man.

The story of the film is excellent.. But what actor Tom Hank has done in the role of Forrest Gump is considered a milestone.

