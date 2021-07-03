Aamir Khan taking divorce from Kiran rao |

New Delhi: The second marriage of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is broken. This information has been shared on social media that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are getting divorced from each other with mutual consent.

divorced after 15 years

Let us tell you that both Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married on December 28, 2005. After 15 years, both of them have decided to divorce.

Aamir and Kiran’s statement

Aamir and Kiran have given a joint statement in which both have said- ‘In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared the experiences, joy and laughter of a lifetime and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to start a new chapter in our life – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family to each other.

Divorce planning was already going on

Aamir and Kiran further added, ‘We started a planned separation some time back and now feel comfortable to formalize this arrangement, will share our life as an extended family despite living apart. We are dedicated parents to our son Azad, whom we will raise together. We will also continue to collaborate on films, Paani Foundation and other projects that we feel passionate about.

appeal to the people

In their statement, both of them said – Many thanks to our families and friends for their continued support and understanding regarding this development in our relationship without whom we would not have been so safe to take this step. We seek best wishes and blessings from our well-wishers and hope that – like us – you will not see this divorce as the end, but as the beginning of a new journey.

Also read- ‘Another woman’ came in Jethalal’s life, Bapuji also wanted to get rid of mercy