Aamir khan third marriage photo viral with dangal actress fatima sana shaikh know the facts. Aamir Khan’s third marriage with Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sekh, know the truth of the viral photo here

The truth of the photo IS A

Seeing this photo clearly shows that it is a badly made photoshop edited photo. The truth of this photo is that this picture is a photo during the engagement of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. In this picture, Aamir Khan arrived with his second wife Kiran Rao. Where Kiran Rao has been replaced by Fatima Sana Shaikh’s face.

after 15 years of marriage

Remind you that on 28 December 2005, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan married. After 15 years of marriage, both of them released a statement saying that we are going to make a new beginning in our life which will be as a parent and family for each other. We will no longer be husband and wife.

Discussion of affair with Fatima

In the year 2016, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh worked together in Dangal. The news of the affair between Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh started coming to the fore during Thugs of Hindostan. By the way, Rajput Karni Sena had posted this picture of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh together.

What is written in the viral post?

It is written with this post that Fatima Sana Shaikh is the same actress who played the role of Aamir Khan’s daughter in the film Dangal. Fatima played the role of Geeta Phogat in the film. Today Aamir Khan has become the third Begum. This is his personal matter. But it is the same Aamir Khan who promotes Satyamev Jayate, will he speak on polygamy as well?